Prinz William und Prinz Harry: Rührendes Denkmal für Diana (†36)
Der Tod von Lady Diana (†36) jährt sich dieses Jahr zum 20. Mal und für diesen Anlass haben sich ihre Söhne, Prinz William und Prinz Harry, etwas Besonderes einfallen lassen. Auf Wunsch der beiden wird bald eine Statue ihrer Mutter auf dem Gelände des Kensington Palace stehen.
Am 31. August 1997 erreicht uns die schlimme Nachricht über den Tod von Lady Diana (†36). Die ehemalige Frau von Prinz Charles (68) starb damals an den Folgen eines schweren Autounfalles und hinterließ vor allem ihre beiden Söhne Prinz William (34) und Prinz Harry (32). Die beiden Prinzen nahm der frühe Tod ihrer Mutter schwer mit und möchten nun ein Denkmal für ihre Mutter errichten lassen.
Die Statue von Lady Diana soll im öffentlichen Garten des Kensington Palace stehen und wird aus privaten Geldern finanziert. Dafür haben Prinz William und Prinz Harry ein eigenes Komitee gegründet. Während die Arbeit an der Statue bald beginnen soll, ist jedoch noch unklar, wann diese offizielle enthüllt wird. Doch für die beiden Prinzen ist der 20. Todestag ihrer Mutter genau der richtige Zeitpunkt, um mit dem Denkmal an den positiven Einfluss von Lady Diana auf Großbritannien und die ganze Welt zu erinnern.
A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales will be erected in the grounds of Kensington Palace at the request of her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry. The Princes have convened a committee to commission and privately raise funds for the creation of the statue. This committee will advise on the selection of the sculptor and will work with Historic Royal Palaces on the statue's installation in the public gardens at Kensington Palace. The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry said: "It has been twenty years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue. "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy." While the sculpting of the statue will begin soon, it is not currently possible to advise when it will be unveiled. It is hoped that this will occur before the end of 2017. Further announcements on the statue's sculptor and design will be made in due course.